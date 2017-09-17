Govt approves construction of two expressways to connect Malakand division with CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Federal Government has approved

construction of two expressways to connect Malakand Division with

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to

the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that one expressway

will be constructed from Chakdara, Lower Dir to Khawaza Khela in

Swat District.

The other expressway will be constructed between Khawaza

Khela and Bisham, Shangla district.

Engineer Amir Muqam said feasibility study of the

expressways is in progress and six billion rupees have been allocated

for this purpose in the current budget.