ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Tuesday)- the Kashmir Solidarity Day by all provincial governments including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to express solidarity with the people in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to a notification issued here by interior division, one-minute long silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour the shuhda of Indian occupied Kashmiri.