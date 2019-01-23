Govt allocates Rs7,316.035 mln for small, medium dams construction in Balochistan; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda Wednesday informed the Senate that an allocation of Rs7,316.035 million has been made during current fiscal year for the construction of small and medium dams in Balochistan.

Replying to a question in the Senate, he said on the recommendation of Balochistan government, so far an amount of Rs 848.230 million has been released up to first quarter, 2018-19 to the various small and medium dams in Balochistan.