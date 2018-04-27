Govt allocates Rs4,336 mln for ministry of education and professional training

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP):The federal government has allocated Rs4,336.508 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of the federal education and professional training for fiscal years 2018-19.

According to the budgetary documents here on Friday, a total of Rs2843.508 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while Rs1,493 million were allocated for the new schemes of the education ministry.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs1,200 million has been allocated for establishment and operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the country. While, Rs1,500 million has been allocated for improving Human Development Indicators Education related in Pakistan by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

Among new schemes Rs600 million has been allocated for establishment of 400 Vocational Training Institutes (VTI’s) across the country with sharing of 50 percent with provinces. While, Rs250 million were allocated for standardization of national examination system across the country.