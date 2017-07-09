Gov’t allocates Rs 38 bn for Hakla-Yark Motorway

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): The federal government has allocated
Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera
Ismail Khan motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme
(PSDP) 2017-18.
The project, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) Western Route, is scheduled to be completed in October 2018
at a cost of Rs 129 billion.
The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five
different packages and work on all packages is underway, said
sources in the Planning Ministry.
Out of total allocation of Rs 110.208 billion under Federal
PSDP, Rs 12 billion have already been spent on the project.
Meanwhile, the government also allocated Rs 15 billion for
the construction of another CPEC project of 106 kilometer long
Basima-Khuzdar Highway (N-30).
Similarly, an amount of Rs 15 billion has been allocated for
land acquisition for the CPEC project of improvement and widening of
Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), whereas for construction of this
project, an amount of Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the year
2017-18.
The government also earmarked Rs 21.25 billion for
construction of 118 km long Thahkot to Havelian road (Phase-1),
whereas for land acquisition of this project, an amount of Rs 8.083
billion has been allocated.
Among new schemes of CPEC, the government allocated Rs 200
million for the construction of Gilgit-Shandoor-Chitral Chakdara
Road, while for Mirpur-Mangla-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road, an amount of Rs 200 million has been set aside for the year 2017-18.
