Govt allocated Rs 3,469.8 mln for up-gradation of federal schools, colleges in 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said an amount of Rs. 3,469.806 million had been allocated to Federal Government Colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education during the financial year 2016-17 for the up-gradation of different schools and colleges.

Replying to a question during Question Hour in National Assembly, he said 12 Degree Colleges were up-graded at a cost of Rs 819.526 million, whereas 44 higher Secondary Schools were upgraded at a cost of Rs 958.823 million. Similarly, 20 model colleges were also up-graded at a cost of Rs. 1691.457 million.

He informed that at present a total of 98,967 students were receiving education in the above mentioned schools and colleges.

He said posting of male and female principals of former Federal Government Colleges were made of seniority-cum-fitness.

He said the posting of the present Principal of IMCG (PG), F-7/2, Islamabad had been made by the CA&DD on her promotion in BS-20 keeping in view the fact that she was already working as Principal at IMCG (PG), F-7/2 and academic session was on the peak.