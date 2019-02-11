Govt all set to establish science and technology park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Ministry of Science and Technology (S&T) is all set to establish Science and Technology Park in the federal capital aiming at to provide modern facilities to the students for scientific research.The Park would be established in the federal capital in collaboration with COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), said an official while talking to APP here on Monday.

The government, in this regard has allocated Rs50 million, the official said. He said that the feasibility report of the project has been prepared by a renowned company.

When contacted Rector COMSATS University, Dr Raheel Qamar, said that the purpose of Science and Technology Park was to promote scientific education among the students.

He said the establishment of Science and Technology Park would help to promote science and technology related education. It would also help to increase entrepreneurship across the country, he added.

He said that it would also provide up to date facilities of scientific learning to the students under one roof.

Rector COMSATS further said that the project would be started soon as its feasibility report has been prepared.