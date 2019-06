ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was fully alive to the problems being faced by the people of Sindh and he would soon visit the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpur Khas divisions, said those, who had plundered the public resources, would be held accountable.