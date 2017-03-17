Govt adopts zero tolerance policy against terrorism, supporters, facilitators of terrorists: CM

GILGIT, Mar 17 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said on Friday that the present elected government has adopted

zero tolerance policy against terrorism, supporters and facilitators of terrorists and urged people to carefully donate charity money so that it could not go into wrong hands and be used against them.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar “Haq Haqdar Tak’ (Right to the deserving persons) here Friday.

The Chief Minister said due to wrong policies of past regimes, the country was faced with terrorism and that no attention was given to

address this problem.

The PML N government soon after coming into power had accorded highest priority to address the inherited issue of terrorism and adopted bold policies with assistance of law enforcement agencies to get rid of this menace.

As result of these bold and decisive policies of PML N government, he said, over 70 percent cases of terrorism has been reduced in the country

and the writ of government has been restored in all restive areas of the country due to sacrifices of law enforcement agencies.

He said when PML N government took over in centre, over 120 million unregistered SIMs were being used at that time, resulting occurrence of incidents of terrorism.

The government has not only regulated these unregistered SIMs but

also took comprehensive measures to control and stop funding to

terrorists under the National Action Plan, he said.

These measures, he said, had not only significantly reduced incidents

of terrorism but peace has been restored in all restive areas of the country.

The Chief Minister urged people to carefully donate their charity and Zakat money so that it could not go into wrong hands and be used against them.

He said people should made extreme care while giving charity and Zakat funds and give it to genuine deserving people and reputable charity organizations with clean record so that it can be used for assistance of poor people and treatment of deserving patients.

Hafeez said an awareness campaign was launched before implementation of schedule IV and solid measures were taken for counseling of people of all districts who were included in Schedule IV and these government policies had helped restored peace in GB.

He said promotion of peace and maintaining law and order was the responsibility of all segment of the society and the government would

not compromise on law and order issues.