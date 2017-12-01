Govt achieves immense success in eliminating terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday said the present government had achieved immense success in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incidents of terrorism had reduced to a great extent, adding that

the efforts were being made to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

The minister said Pakistani nation and valiant armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attacks at Agriculture Institute in Peshawar and also expressed

profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He appreciated the timely action of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Army troops to save lives of

students.

Replying to a question, he said Faizabad Interchange sit-in was held with an aimed to affect the vote

bank of PML-N.