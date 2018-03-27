Govt has achieved tremendous success in overcoming energy crisis: PM

KOHAT, Mar 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here Tuesday said the Government has achieved tremendous success in overcoming the long inherited gas and energy crisis, which is evident from uninterrupted power and gas supply being provided to industrial units and domestic consumers in the country.

Addressing a function after inauguration of gigantic Tolanj Gas Processing Plant (TGPP) here Tuesday, he said the mega gas project completion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would usher in new era of progress and development in the country, besides promoting

trade, business sectors and infant industries in the province immensely.

He said the plant would provide extra gas facilities to the people of northern Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kohat district, besides improving gas pressure by making direct positive effects on all sectors of life.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, formally inaugurated the plant by unveiling the plaque.

Senior officials of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Islamabad and MOL Pakistan were also present on the occasion who briefed the prime minister about salient features of this gigantic project.

The prime minister in his brief address said Tolanj plant will

produce around 20 million cubic feet gas per day, which will enhance gas supply to northern parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides making the region hub of investment.

This mega project has been completed at a cost of $150 million with a remarkable production capacity of around 20 million cubic feet gas per day and is expected to contribute an annual revenue of $31 million to the country’s economy, he added.

The prime minister said when PML-N government came to power

in 2013, people were facing brunt of load shedding and gas shortage and 16 to 18 hours load shedding was almost a routine matter in the country.

The Government of PML-N had accepted the challenge of energy shortfall and started scores of mega energy and gas projects, resulting in significant increase in gas and electricity production today, providing much needed relief to all the consumers, he said.

Owing to the government’s successful energy policies, he said uninterrupted gas supply is being provided to industrial, domestic, fertilizer and CNG sectors, even last winter, people saw a very positive change in their lives.

The prime minister said Pakistan is making great progress in

all sphere of life due to his Government’s prudent economics and energy policies and the long inherited problem of load shedding was successfully addressed.

The prime minister said the Government is encouraging business groups, corporate entities and foreign investors to take full advantage of the facilities and services offered by his government to invest in Pakistan.

He said all the issues and disputes related to exploration of oil and gas sectors were almost resolved in the province and lauded the governor and the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa efforts in

this regard.

The prime minister said the great opportunities for investment

existed in power, oil and gas sectors and his government would

encourage investment in these vital sectors for the benefit of masses.

The prime minister said restoration of peace and law and order in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA was another achievement of PML-N Government that was possible due to present elected government’s bold security policies and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies.

He said operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radul Fasad had restored writ of the government in all restive areas, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA and defeated terrorism. He said progress and prosperity is linked with peace and PML-N government today

is feeling proud for establishing durable peace and serenity in the country.

Tolang processing facility was commissioned on December 5, 2017, which has commenced production from Tolanj X-1 and

Tolanj West-1 gas wells in Kohat, a leap forward towards making

Pakistan self-sufficient in energy sector.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded MOL Pakistan’s support in meeting country’s energy requirements besides its valuable contributions towards investment and generating employment opportunities in the country.

He said the gas processing facility will immensely help in making a direct positive effect on the overall industrial growth, development of infant industries and socio-economic conditions of the people of this region.

Terming Tolanj gas facility as the classic example of public-private partnership, the prime minister said it is a major headway in meeting the growing energy demands of people and industries of Pakistan, for which MOL deserves appreciation.

Dr Berislav Gaso, Executive Vice President Upstream MOL Pakistan said his group has already invested over one billion dollars in oil and gas sectors in Pakistan and its direct subsidiary oil and gas companies are working in the country since 1999, and are significantly contributing in development of Pakistan.

For nearly two decades, he said, MOL Pakistan is playing a pro-active role in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector and has been contributing through its funds in order to help mitigate the problem of energy shortfall.

With the launch of Tolanj facility, he said, MOL Pakistan is looking forward to make more large-scale investment in the country with the cooperation of Government of Pakistan.

Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Regional Advisor Middle East, Africa and Pakistan appreciated the prime minister’s commitment in strengthening and streamlining the energy sector of the country.

He said inauguration of the Tolanj gas processing facility is a great

achievement and historic day for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for Kohat.

Graham Balchin, CEO MOL Pakistan said the plant has successfully started operation after thorough inspection and re-testing all of its components.

He said these measures have given immense confidence to all stakeholders for safe, sustainable and long term operations of

this plant and commended efforts of teams and engineers for its successful operation.