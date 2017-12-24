Governor’s message on Quaid-e-Azam Day,Christmas

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana
said on Sunday that with the untiring and historical struggle of
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the independence of the
subcontinent proved fruitful as today we are cherishing the
blessings of independence.
In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam,
the Punjab Governor said that our national problems and crises
could be solved only by acting upon the sayings of Jinnah.
He said that due to the deep political insight, absolutist,
brave and bold character, none of the fear could restrain founder
of Pakistan from this great purpose.
Punjab governor, in his message on Christmas, has felicitated
the Christian community. He said that it was the day to reiterate
the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and goodwill,
not only for the Christians but the whole mankind.
He said the Christians Community was playing a pivotal role
and service in every walk of life and had contributed a precious part
in national achievements.
The governor said the Christian community was an important part
of our society and were extending significant services in all fields.
Rajwana said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights
to all minority communities including Christian brethren.
