Governor urges people to follow Quaid-e-Azam golden principles of life Unity, Faith and Discipline

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra urged upon the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA to follow Quai-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah golden principles of life Unity, Faith and Discipline that would indeed best way to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 141 Birthday anniversary.

In a message on the 141 Birthday anniversary, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, Quaid Azam’s life had been replete with hectic efforts, hard work and distinctive achievements. It was because of this very fact that he had become the famous lawyer of the time at a very young age in Indian Sub-Continent.

The time and the environment in which he led the struggle for independence, speaks of his strong nerves and political far sightedness.

It was indeed due to the sagacious leadership, un-precedent level of devotion to the just cause of freedom, capabilities to handle uphill challenges, wisdom oriented approach and stability in action and deeds of the Quaid that the Independence Movement gained momentum and ultimately succeeded. Impressed by his scruples and able leadership qualities, the Muslims of the Indian Sub-continent honoured him with the title of Quaid-e- Azam, the Great Leader.

With this historical back drop, the trial ridden recent past seems to be a rare example in our national history. Although it was one of the most crucial phases of our life, yet we emerged successful. Now, when we, as a nation on one hand are in the process to realize and converge our energies to make the geographical frontiers of our country impregnable and on the other, to make our socio-economic life stable, it is must to follow the golden principles Unity, Faith and Discipline” of the Quaid to make our efforts meaningful.

Let us make this Day harbinger of political, economic and social stability of our country. I also take the opportunity to appeal all the countrymen, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA to work in unison for translating the long cherished aspirations of the nation in all respects into reality. This indeed will also be a best way to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at this auspicious occasion.