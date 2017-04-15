Governor urges expansion of Baithak School Network

KARACHI, April 15 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has called upon philanthropists to come forward and contribute in the expansion of Baithak School Network, and assured the schools management of government’s all out support to such endeavours.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by the Society for Education Welfare for generating donations for its flagship project – Baithak School Network, here, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

Muhammad Zubair noted that education was the basic right of every child, and depriving a child of this right was unjustified having adverse effects on the overall society.

The Governor said according to a careful estimate, around 25 million children did not have access to basic education, which was resulting in an increase in the menace of child labour.

He observed that, due to illiteracy, poverty, destitution and ignorance had become a fate of uneducated people, and they had to face different health issues as well due to lack of knowledge.

Muhammad Zubair said public-private cooperation could help in the promotion of education, especially in backward areas.

He said after success against terrorism, it was the time to fight

against illiteracy, and all stakeholders would have to join hands for this purpose.

The Governor, lauding Baithak School Network, said imparting education to more than 300,000 children in the past 20 years through 138 braches of the school system was a feat.

Society for Education Welfare’s President Nighat Malik briefed the Governor in detail about the aims and objectives, problems and the expansion plans for the school network.