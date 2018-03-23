Governor urges countrymen to be conscious of role as responsible citizens

PESHAWAR, Mar 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has congratulated countrymen, in general, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, in particular, on the auspicious occasion of
Pakistan Day and urged them to be more conscious of their roles and responsibilities
as citizens.
This he said in a message on the eve of Pakistan Day. The
message said that “Nations get their existence acknowledged because of the
ideals they follow; the achievements they have to their credit and the customs
and traditions they establish to be followed by their coming
generations.
On this count, the 23rd of March bears
historical importance in our national life.
It was the day when Muslims of Indian Sub-continent in 1940
took historic decision to become an independent nation. The fact that they
achieved the desired goal within a short span of seven years time, reflect the
level of their commitment, spirit, determination, the firm belief in their
principled stand and above all the magnitude of force they derived from their
internal unity and capabilities of leadership in making their struggle a
success.
Today, when, we as a nation, are engaged in the hectic struggle
to earn a better future for the coming generations, the situation on ground is
full of challenges. The ongoing efforts to further cement our national
strength and to make best use of all available resources and opportunities,
both in our individual and collective capacities, there is also a need to
maintain complete unity in our ranks and files.
We must continue our endeavors to ensure development and prosperity of the nation in line with the dreams of heroes of Independence Movement who sacrificed their present for the better
future of us all and the coming generations. “
