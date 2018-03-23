Governor urges countrymen to be conscious of role as responsible citizens

PESHAWAR, Mar 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has congratulated countrymen, in general, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, in particular, on the auspicious occasion of

Pakistan Day and urged them to be more conscious of their roles and responsibilities

as citizens.

This he said in a message on the eve of Pakistan Day. The

message said that “Nations get their existence acknowledged because of the

ideals they follow; the achievements they have to their credit and the customs

and traditions they establish to be followed by their coming

generations.

On this count, the 23rd of March bears

historical importance in our national life.

It was the day when Muslims of Indian Sub-continent in 1940

took historic decision to become an independent nation. The fact that they

achieved the desired goal within a short span of seven years time, reflect the

level of their commitment, spirit, determination, the firm belief in their

principled stand and above all the magnitude of force they derived from their

internal unity and capabilities of leadership in making their struggle a

success.

Today, when, we as a nation, are engaged in the hectic struggle

to earn a better future for the coming generations, the situation on ground is

full of challenges. The ongoing efforts to further cement our national

strength and to make best use of all available resources and opportunities,

both in our individual and collective capacities, there is also a need to

maintain complete unity in our ranks and files.

We must continue our endeavors to ensure development and prosperity of the nation in line with the dreams of heroes of Independence Movement who sacrificed their present for the better

future of us all and the coming generations. “