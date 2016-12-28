Governor urges agri scientists to focus on developing research based activities

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy which can play a pivotal role in boosting up economic development of the country.

It is the responsibility of the Agriculture University and other relevant institutions and departments to introduce such scientific advancements which can further ameliorate research based activities in agriculture sector.

This, he said, while presiding over the Senate meeting of the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa’s University of Agriculture here Wednesday wherein lengthy agenda of further streamlining the working of the institution was discussed.

The meeting besides others was also attended by Provincial Minister for

Agriculture, Ikram Ullah Gandapur, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Swati, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Agriculture, Principal Secretary to Governor, representatives of Higher Education Commission and members of the senate of the university.

The Agriculture University, the Governor said can play a vital role in the development of agriculture sector of the province which can prove of great help for ensuring economic stability of the people. He appreciated the management of the University of Agriculture Peshawar for conducting broad based research in various fields of studies and emphasized to bring more improvement. The Governor urged the University administration to ensure utilization of funds with transparency and in accordance with financial action plan.

Earlier the vice chancellor of the university briefed the meeting regarding administrative, research, curriculum activities of the university.