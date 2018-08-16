Governor Tabuk phones Imran Khan, felicitates him on his party’s victory in elections

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Governor of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Thursday telephoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party’s victory in July 25 general elections.

Governor Tabuq expressed well wishes for the new government in Pakistan, a press statement issued by Central Media Department of PTI said.

The PTI chairman thanked and welcomed Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud’s good wishes.