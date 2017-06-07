Governor supports revised curriculum for higher education programs

KARACHI, June 7 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has

called upon the intellectuals, writers as well as the academicians to

join hands in revising the higher education curriculum on modern

lines.

Talking to the Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering

and Technology, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi here on Wednesday, he said higher education plays central role in formation of a social welfare

state.

“This holds equally true for national prosperity and economic

development of any state or country,” he said.

Dr. Sarosh Lodhi on the occasion apprised in detail the Sindh

Governor about research based activities underway in the university.

He also discussed the series of schemes for post graduate level

education programs initiated in different realms of engineering and

technology at NED.

Sindh Governor acknowledging that NED graduates are playing

important role in the national development said CPEC has further

enhanced importance of engineering.

“This discipline is needed to be updated on strong lines and on

steady basis for a prosperous future of the entire nation,” he said.

Mentioning that federal government has accorded top priority to

the promotion of higher education, Sindh Governor assured Dr. Lodhi to ensure every needed assistance for the master plan developed for the expansion of NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The Vice Chancellor of the University appreciating the interest

shown by the Governor for matters related to university said PM’s

laptop scheme for university students can help in promotion of

research based education.