Governor suggests proper marketing of Islamic Banking in the country

KARACHI, May. 4 (APP): Pakistan holds tremendous potential for

Islamic Banking and there is need for efficient marketing of the

concept in the country, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Thursday.

Addressing the 6th Islamic Finance Expo Conference he said the

current 14% share of Islamic Banking in the country’s overall banking

and finance sector was negligible and needed to be raised.

“All sections have to work for promotion of Islamic banking in

Sindh in particular and country in general,” he emphasized.

Governor Muhammad Zubair was also of the opinion that agriculture

sector, small and medium entrepreneurs, housing industry and low

income groups can be extended special attention under Islamic Banking

system.

Sindh Governor said the federal government as per its policy is

taking all measures to deal with any possible hindrance in the

promotion of Islamic Banking.

People in general strongly support the concept and the government

is engaged in streamlining the mechanism with major focus on its

activation and easy accessibility to the masses, he said.

Sindh Governor on the occasion appreciated that vigorous presence

of private sector in the province was already casting a positive

impact on its economic development.