Governor stresses for ensuing transparency based education system

PESHAWAR, July 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presiding over senate meeting of the University of Science and Technology Bannu Tuesday said that all kind of irregularities should be avoided and education system based on transparency must be ensured.

“There is no doubt that Universities can play immensely vital role in

creating cream of the nation by providing quality education,” he further added.

The senate meeting of the University of Science and Technology was held at Governor House here wherein lengthy agenda of budget and approval of statutes for the University were discussed.

The meeting beside others was also attended by Minister Higher Education Department Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, MPA Shah Muhammad Khan, Secretary HED Justice (R) Abdul Aziz Kundi, Secretary Finance, Secretary Establishment, Vice Chancellor of the University and others.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor of the University briefed the meeting

regarding University statutes. The Senate reviewed the statutes and a committee was proposed for the final approval of statutes with in stipulated time.

The committee was comprised of Dr. Khairullah, Engineer Suleman from Higher Education Department and Kahlid Khan from Establishment Department.