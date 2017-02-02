Governor Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid i Azam

KARACHI, Feb 2 (APP): Soon after taking oath as the Governor of
Sindh, Muhammad Zubair visited the Mausoleum of the Father of the
Nation Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Thursday.
He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Information and
Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for CAD, Tariq Fazal Choudhry and PML N leader Danial Aziz.
The Governor laid a wreath of flowers at the Mazar, offered Fateha
and recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book.
Talking to media, the new Governor said that he would do his best
to come up to the expectations of the people of the province.
He said that he would seek guidance from the teachings of the
Quaid i Azam while performing his duties as the Governor of Sindh and
discharge his duties with honesty, commitment and devotion.
