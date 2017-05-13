Governor Sindh leaves for Doha, Qatar

KARACHI, May 13 (APP): The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,

left here on Saturday for Doha, the capital of Qatar.

He will participate in the two-day Doha Forum which is commencing

from May 14.

A Governor House spokesman said that the invitation to attend the

moot was extended by the Finance Minister of Qatar, Sultan Bin Saad

Almorakhi.

Various financial, international as well as regional topics would

come up for discussion at the Doha Forum, it was further pointed out.