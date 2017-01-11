Governor Sindh dies in hospital

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP): Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui, died here at a local hospital on Wednesday evening due to illness.

This was announced by a spokesman of the Sindh Governor House in

an official statement here.

He said that the retired chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui had taken oath as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016.