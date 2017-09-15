Governor Sindh calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair
called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM
Office on Friday.
The Governor briefed the Prime Minister regarding various
ongoing and new development projects of the federal government in
Sindh province particularly in Karachi, a statement from the PM
Office said.
The Governor Sindh also apprised the Prime Minister about
the positive feedback received from private sector and the
business community about investment friendly policies of
government and improved law and order situation.
