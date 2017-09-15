Governor Sindh calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair

called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM

Office on Friday.

The Governor briefed the Prime Minister regarding various

ongoing and new development projects of the federal government in

Sindh province particularly in Karachi, a statement from the PM

Office said.

The Governor Sindh also apprised the Prime Minister about

the positive feedback received from private sector and the

business community about investment friendly policies of

government and improved law and order situation.