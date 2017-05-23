Governor Sindh calls on IT minister

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Tuesday

called on Minister of State for IT, Mrs Anusha Rehman here and discussed many issues of mutual interest pertaining to IT and Telecom development.

Anusha Rehman informed the Governor Sindh that Ministry of

Information technology was rigorously pursuing the Prime Minister’s Agenda

of “Digital Pakistan “ in its true letter and spirit. Therefore, entire

country, including rural areas of Sindh were also being connected through

USF and by 2018 whole Pakistan will be connected Insha Allah.

She further stated that her ministry had initiated several projects for the provision of latest IT & Telecom facilities to the inhabitants of unserved and under served areas of Pakistan including, Sindh.

Anusha Rehman also informed the Governor that MOIT was planning to establish an incubation center at Karachi soon and contract had been

awarded to the successful bidders through ICT R&D Fund Company’s board recently.

Through this initiative, young IT graduates ofthe rural and urban Sindh would have a golden opportunity to get appropriate training to become

a successful entrepreneurs.

Governor Sindh appreciated Minister Anusha Rahman for her special initiatives to provide latest IT and telecom facilities to the people of Sindh and assured his cooperation in government efforts to connect the unconnected.