Governor Sindh asks Swiss investors for investment here

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP):The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has asked the Swiss investors to come up with investment

here as a conducive atmosphere prevails following the restoration of law and order.

He was talking to the Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, Thomas

Kolly, who called on him at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

Bilateral ties and matters pertaining to investment, trade

etc came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Governor spoke of bilateral relations between the two

countries spanning over six decades and said that these relations

are growing further with the passage of time.

He was of the view that the Swiss investors can invest in

various sectors in the provinces and extend assistance in the

realms of science and technology.

Zubair informed that a very conducive investment prevails

especially in Karachi after the restoration of law in the

metropolis.

He assured that the government on its part would extend

every possible cooperation.

The Governor also lauded the role of Thomas Kolly towards

further enhancing the bilateral ties.

The Envoy said that Swiss investors are interested to invest

in various sectors.

He said that enhanced ties between Switzerland and Pakistan

are the need of the hour.

Thomas Kolly lauded the role of the law enforcement agencies

(LEAs) for their role towards the restoration of law and order.

He was of the view that improved law and order has also

enhanced the confidence of the Swiss investors.

The Envoy said that with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) Pakistan will enter a new era of prosperity.