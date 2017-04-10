Governor seeks funds to streamline cricket, other sports activities

KARACHI, Apr. 10 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has
recommended the raise in the budgetary allocation for sports sector in the
province.
In a meeting with former test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, he said
the drive against terrorism makes all the more important to streamline
sports and healthy recreational activities.
“All resources must be pooled for the cause,” he said and assured
to play his due role in reactivating sports centers, including cricket
academies, lying dormant in different parts of the province.
“Provincial government is definitely committed to the cause,
however, lead has to be taken by the sportsmen themselves so as to
develop a pool of talented players,” said the Governor.
He said people of Sindh, like other parts of the country, are
emotionally attached to the game of cricket hence restriction imposed
on international matches, consequent to incidents of terrorism was
quite unfortunate.
“We have to make concerted efforts to revive the spirit and
culture as we are fast on our way to defeat terrorism,” said Muhammad
Zubair.
“Now is perhaps the most appropriate time ,” he said.
Governor said Sindh too has its contribution to the game of
cricket and range of legendary players including Little Master Hanif
Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Iqbal Qasim, Rashid Latif and Sarfaraz Ahmed
have been produced by the province.
He reiterated that Sindh government will be strongly recommended
to provide needed funds and raise budget for sports.
Shoaib Mohammad on the occasion said Sindh, particularly Karachi
has a tremendous pool of talent that needed to be groomed.
