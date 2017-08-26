Governor SBP calls banks for achieving Rs. 1 trillion agri-credit target

KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP): The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan

(SBP), Tariq Bajwa, has called banks to address Geographical And

Sectoral Imbalances for achieving Rs one trillion agri-credit target

for fiscal year 2017-18.

A statement here on Saturday said that the Agricultural Credit

Advisory Committee (ACAC) meeting was held in Quetta under the

chairmanship of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tariq Bajwa.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of SBP, presidents

and executives of commercial banks, specialized banks, microfinance

banks and Islamic banks, representatives from federal and provincial

governments, and chamber of agriculture/ farmers associations.

Bajwa, while congratulating the ACAC members on surpassing the

Rs 700 billion targets for the fiscal year 2016-17, stressed upon four

key areas requiring special attention of all stakeholders which

included Strategizing the achievement of Rs. one trillion disbursement

target; Increasing financial inclusion of smallholder farmers to

address their credit needs, particularly for production loans;

rationalizing the markup rates on agricultural financing to pass on

the benefit of historically low discount rate and increasing bank’s

footprint in underserved regions and provinces for reducing regional

disparities.

While delivering his keynote address, Bajwa emphasized that in

order to successfully harness untapped potential of agricultural, it

is necessary to meet the credit demand.

He highlighted critical challenges confronted by the industry

including provision of finance to small and marginalized farmers,

addressing geographical and sectoral imbalances and financing to

non-crop activities need to be addressed.

In particular, financial institutions need to come up with new

ideas and products for spreading their outreach to remote and

underserved areas like Balochistan.

Bajwa also stated that there is a huge scope and demand for

Shariah compliant agri. financing products and recommended Islamic

banks to increase their focus on Islamic agri financing.

He highlighted the active role played by the Central Bank for

promoting agri. finance in the country.

Governor shared the SBP’s multifaceted approach to sensitize

banks to adopt agricultural financing as a viable business line.

He informed the audience that due to joint efforts by SBP and the

industry for broadening access to finance in the country, formal

credit disbursement by financial institutions has increased to Rs

704.5 billion in FY 16-17 from Rs 391.4 billion in FY 12-13, showing a

steep increase of more than 80 percent in 4 years.

The key note address was followed by a presentation wherein the

performance of banks on key indicators relevant to agricultural

financing was reviewed.

The participants deliberated on the way forward for credit

enhancement in the underserved provinces/regions especially

Balochistan.

The committee proposed the following key actions:

1. Designate at least 20 percent of total branches as agri. lending

branches, and ensure availability of adequate Agri. Credit Officer in

such outlets.

2. Ensure achievement of agri. credit targets of underserved

province particularly Baluchistan, KPK, AJK and GB.

3. Linking advances with the deposits mobilized from the province to

ensure supply of agri. credit in the underserved provinces.

4. Making agri. finance a key indicator of banks’ performance.

5. Adoption of automated land record management system

6. Adoption of digital financial services and branchless banking

channels to reduce operational cost and rationalize mark-up rates.

7. Capacity building of banks’ officials and farmers awareness in

underserved areas

8. Use of service providers to support farmers in pre and post

harvest activities and to increase access to agri. finance and other

banking services.

While summing up the meeting, Tariq Bajwa shown his confidence on

the bank’s commitment to;

1. Achieve agri. credit target of Rs.1,001 billion for FY 2017-18

2. Increase outreach agriculture borrowers by one million during FY

2017-18

3. Enhance farmer’s productivity through availability of credit,

extension services, farm mechanization, quality seeds & fertilizers,

storage facilities and marketing of agri. produce

In the end, the Governor advised the financial institutions to

treat agriculture financing as strategic part of their overall credit

growth policy and encouraged them to explore new markets, develop

innovative products, promote Islamic agri. financing and create more

linkages for improving livelihoods in the country.

He supported the idea of establishing Bank of Balochistan to

improve financial services in Balochistan.

He thanked the participants and hoped that the financial

institutions will achieve overall annual target for 2017-18 beside

achieving their provincial/regional targets particularly in

underserved areas like Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.