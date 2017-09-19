Governor Rajwana phones Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Punjab Govenror Malik Muhammad Rajwana on Tuesday
telephoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf, who
was in London to attend his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.
He discussed current political situation in the country and
other important national issues during the call.
According to a handout issued here, the governor said
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory in NA-120 by-polls was a proof of
triumph of the democratice forces, resolution for political
continuity in the country and people’s love for Nawaz
Sharif.
During the telephonic talk, Rajwana extended his earnest wishes
for early recovery of MNA-elect Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.
Former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif told the governor: “Pakistan
lives in my heart, and 200 million Pakistanis are my identity”.
