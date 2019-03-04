FAISALABAD, Mar 4 (APP)::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited here on Monday and condoled with PTI leader Dr Asad Muazzam on the demise of his father.
Soon after his arrival, the Governor went to the residence
of PTI leader/Chairman FDA Dr Asad Muazzam at Amir Town Canal
Road and attended the Qul ceremony of his late father Muhammad
Muazzam Chughtai.
Governor Punjab visits Faisalabad
