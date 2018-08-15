Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Wednesday announced to resign from the office.

Talking to media at the Lahore High Court Bar,Rajwana said he sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain. He said that the party (PML-N) leadership entrusted him the responsibility which he tried to fulfill to the best of his abilities.

“Bar is my home and I have returned to it.I started my career with a black coat.Today I will wear it again”, he added.It is pertinent to mention here that Rafique Rajwana served as Governor for more than three years. He was appointed to the post in May 2015.