Governor Punjab calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana Tuesday called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar and appreciated his performance which had been acknowledged

by international financial institutions.

According to a finance ministry’s statement issued here, the governor Punjab discussed issues relating to higher education in Punjab in the meeting.

The finance minister said after achieving macroeconomic stability, the government was now focusing on higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He recalled that when he assumed this office in 2013, Pakistan’s economy was in a precarious situation and international experts were predicting that it would take five years to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

The finance minister said contrary to those predictions,

Pakistan managed to achieve macroeconomic stability within two

and a half year due to the efforts of the present government.