Governor lauds Christian community role in Pakistan development, extend congratulation on Christmas Day

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Saturday lauded the role of Christian community who is engaged shoulder to shoulder with their other fellow countrymen for the development and progress of the country.

This he said in a message on the eve of Christmas Day. The Governor said: “On this happy occasion of Christmas, I feel deep pleasure to congratulate the Christian citizens of our beloved country, Pakistan and share their joyful festivities. I wish them enjoy their pleasantries right from foods to decorations on this happy religious festival.

It indeed is satisfying to note that the Christian community of our beloved country especially hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, is engaged shoulder to shoulder with their other fellow countrymen for development and progress of the country. We as Pakistani nation always find an environment of fraternity and brotherhood because our constitution provides protection and respect to all citizens, irrespective of their religions and castes. It is because of this very fact that a stable ground is available for every citizen to contribute both for their individual and collective wellbeing.

This Happy occasion also offers an opportunity to our Christian countrymen to refresh their pledge to continue their struggle with the same zeal and spirit in future as well. I wish the Christian countrymen to witness many more such happy occasions in future too.”