Governor lauds Bohri community for its contribution to Karachi

KARACHI, March 15 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Wednesday lauded role played by the members of Bohra community in the economic and social development of Karachi.

Talking to a delegation of notables representing Bohra community,

he said Karachi being the economic hub of the country needed concerted efforts to restore its brilliance on the world map.

“Since the revival of peace in Karachi local communities, Bohris

being on top of the list, are cooperating with the government to

strengthen the fresh wave of progress and prosperity here,” he said.

The delegation comprising Zubair Zakavi, Saifuddin Zumkhawala,

Mansoor Hakim Uddin, Mustansar Poonawala, Numan Ahmed and Imran Aman informed the Governor about difficulties faced by them in streamlining business activities.

They, however, appreciated that improved law and order situation

in the metropolis has substantially improved economic activities and

created job opportunities for the locals,

It was also agreed during the meeting that economic policies of

the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were producing positive

results.

Governor of Sindh appreciated members of the Bohri community for

their contribution to help sustain business activities in Karachi

during most difficult times.

“Yours is one of the most peace loving communities and your

contribution to strengthen economic and social activities can never be

overlooked,” he said.

The delegation invited the Sindh Governor to visit their school

and training center functional in Hyderi area of Karachi.