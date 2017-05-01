Governor KP termed labour as vital force for country progress

PESHAWAR, May 1 (app): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said 1st May reminds us the hard work and courageous role and services which the workers of our beloved motherland, Pakistan especially those hailing from KP and FATA have been rendering for progress and prosperity of the nation.

This, he stated in a message of on the eve of 1st May and said the Day

marks the history making event wherein the labourers of Chichago had laid their lives for the dignity of labour and to up-hold their rights.

He said the day, since then, is remembered world over every year to

express solidarity with labourers and refresh collective commitment for making constant efforts for this great cause.

The Governor said we, the Pakistanis, too are observing this day with

due respect and solidarity as a responsible member of the world community.

We, being Muslims are religiously bound to pay the returns of labour to

respective workers, even before their sweat is dried up he added.

“Ensuring accessibility of workers to modern gadgets with the aim for

having improved working atmosphere; means and resources to update and up-grade their skills and help them to develop knowledge in the relevant disciplines equally carries weightage of indispensable nature in this respect”.

“While admitting deeply felt realization towards workers, we as nation

have always strived for their well being; engage them in purposeful training and applying every possible means for ensuring their social and economic security”.

Our workers must rest assured that they would always avail the

preferential considerations at every level. On t his auspicious occasion, I wish every worker of the country a bright and better future, he added.