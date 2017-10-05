Governor KP takes oath as Fata Chief Scout, vows to further strengthen PBSA

PESHAWAR, Oct 5 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar

Jhagra took oath as a FATA Chief Scout on Thursday during an investiture ceremony held at Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association, Speaker

Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, administered the

oath. She presented a souvenir on behalf of Pakistan Boys Scouts

Association (PBSA) to the Governor and decorated him with the scout scarf.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra who is also

the Chief Scouts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Pakistan Scouts have been rendering innumerable services for the country and fulfilling its responsibilities during the times of every calamity.

This is the passion of the scouting movement on the basis of which,

the founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah accepted the leadership of it. The scouting, he said, have always proved its worth

in every hour of need in the country.

Whether it were the natural calamity hit circumstances or the

fulfillment of national responsibilities, he added, the scouts have

been found rendering their role for well being of the humanity. He

also assured due support in further strengthening the PBSA.

Referring to working of scouts movement in the province, the governor

said that efforts would be made to provide sufficient resources to equip

the movement with adequate facilities.

The Governor thanked the President and the Chief Scout of Pakistan for

entrusting him with the responsibilities of chief scout of FATA and said that it will be his utmost effort to enable the FATA Secretariat; FATA Scouts Council and FATA Boys Scouts Association to work hand in hand and effectively.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chief Commissioner, Pakistan Boys

Scouts Association Ms. Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Speaker Baluchistan Assembly and other concerned dignitaries.