Governor KP holds reception for victorious Peshawar Zalmi

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra emphasized on sports activities having vital contribution towards ensuring peace and moreover the incumbent government is encouraging sports in FATA and hence constructing sports grounds which will improve the global image of Pakistan.

He expressed anticipation regarding participation of an exclusive

team from FATA in the upcoming PSL tournaments so that local players will have a chance to align their skills with international players.

He shared his thoughts in a brunch organized in honor of the victorious

Peshawar Zalmi team, Champions of PSL-2017 here on Sunday at the Governor’s House.

On this auspicious occasion, Javed Afridi, owner of Peshawar Zalmi team, along with players and organizers were also present. Besides others, Adviser to Prime Minister Engr. Ameer Muqam, IG KP Akhtar Ali shah, FC commandant Liaqat Khan, Muslim League (N) Provincial Parliamentarian’s Leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, FATA Parliamentarians, Shahji Gul Afridi, Ghalib Khan, Nazeer Khan and Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fakhr-e-Alam were also present at the occasion.

The Governor welcomed the participation of foreign players in PSL and

mentioned that the successful inauguration of the PSL final in Lahore will pave new ways to not only populating all cricket grounds but will also reinstate various other sports activities in Pakistan.

While highlighting the importance of cricket he said that it is a sport

very close to the nations’ hearts and bringing PSL back to Pakistan, the organizers have not only won the hearts of the people of Pakistan but united the nation as well.

He applauded Pakistan Army, security agencies and law enforcement for

ensuring the success of the event and bringing Pakistan in good light globally.

As a nation we have proven to the world that we are no more isolated

and the clouds of fear have passed and militancy defeated. It is not only the victory of Peshawar Zalmi but it is also Pakistan’s victory . This victory will ultimately help in reinstating international cricket in Pakistan.

While commending the player and organizers of Peshawar Zalmi team he said, foreign cricketers should be encouraged to play cricket in Pakistan. Governor presented an honorary shield and a traditional Turban to Javed Afridi. Javed Afridi also gave a Trophy to the Governor on behalf of his team.