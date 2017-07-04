Governor KP distributes compensation cheques among Parachinar blasts victims

PESHAWAR July 4 (APP): on the directives of Prime Minister, Governor

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Tuesday visited Parachinar, headquarter of Kurram Agency where he distributed compensation cheques among victims of Parachinar twin blast victims.

The Governor met with the affected families of Parachinar twin blasts

occurred on June 23 and distributed compensation amount among them under PM Compensation Package for Parachinar blast victims.

The heirs of each deceased were given Rs1,000,000 and Rs 500,000 for each injured of the said tragic incident by the Governor KP.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said money can’t be an

alternative to human losses but was a sincere effort to share the grief of bereaved families.

He said tribal people had rendered great sacrifices in war against

terrorism and the entire nation held it in high esteem.

The Governor said he came here on the directives of Prime Minister to

share grief and sorrow with the affected families and distribute compensation cheques among them.

The Governor said nefarious designs of terrorists to harm national unity would be foiled with support of tribal people.

He said terrorists involved in killing of innocent people in Parachinar

blasts would be given exemplary punishment and could not escape from clutches of law.

The Governor appreciated the steadfastness and courage demonstrated by

the victims’ families after the tragic incident.

Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the government would ensure safety of the country’s borders and lives of people.

On this occasion, the victims families lauded Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif for providing a huge compensation package to the Parachinar blast victims.

They said Prime Minister had won the hearts and minds of tribal people

besides Parachinar blast victims by announcing the compensation package, saying it would help them in continuation of their children’s studies, marriages of children, medical and other civic services.

They also appreciated Governor KP for timely release of compensation

cheques to the victims families.