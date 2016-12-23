Governor KP condoles with family of Shaheed Osama Warraich

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra condoled with the family of late Deputy Commissioner Chitral Osama Ahmed Warraich who lost his life in a plane crash near Havelian this month.

The governor visited the house of Shaheed Osama and met his father Dr Faiz Ahmed and elder brother Saad Ahmed Warraich and offered fateha for the departed soul, said a news release on Friday.

Talking to the bereaved family, the governor said the passing away of

an excellent civil servant was not only a loss for his family but also for the entire nation.