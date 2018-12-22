Governor inaugurates “Panah Gah” at CHK

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday inaugurated a Shelter Home (Panah Gah) near Trauma Center, Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for the women and children accompanying with their patients, especially from the far flung areas of the province.

The shelter home has the facilities of mattress, pillow and blankets along with three time meal.

The governor while talking to media on the occasion said similar temporary shelter homes would be set up in other parts of the city and province. “Keeping in view the winter season, an immediate arrangement has been made, however, permanent houses on very subscribed/low cost with easy installments would be provided under Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes to the financially weak segment of the society”, he vowed.

Imran Ismail said the foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sukkur had already been laid and the same would be replicated in Larkana, Karachi and other cities of the province soon.

MPAs Khurram Sherzaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Ramzan Ghanchi and senior representatives of Saylani International Welfare Trust were also present on the occasion.