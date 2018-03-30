Governor inaugurates FATA Super League-2018 at Jamrud

PESHAWAR, Mar 30 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Friday said that importance of sports is well admitted reality; which truly are the best means to bring up and train the new generations and promoting constructive norms and social activities in the society.

The world over, he added, sports carry inevitable importance in socio-civic life of people and

even now a days, role of sports in promoting economic activities is also a well acknowledged fact.

This he said while talking at the concluding ceremony of the FATA Super League-2018 at Jamrud

in Khyber Agency. Member National Assembly, Al-Haj Shahji Gul, Former Captain Shahid

Khan Shinwari and other parliamentarians from FATA as well as a number of tribal elders were also present on the occasion. The FATA Super League was participated by 24 cricket teams from across FATA who also comprised of 10 players bearing international level credentials.

The Governor while appreciating the quality and standards of the FATA Super League said that

the players being nourished at this forum are no doubt our precious national asset.

The ongoing efforts to offering them better education and training facilities,

he said, are aimed at to enable them play their visible role at the national

level in every field of life.

To ensuring peace and stability on sustainable basis,

promoting national cohesion, making development and prosperity possible and

especially to achieving the targets set for education and training of youth are

our foremost priorities and neither we have compromised on this account in the

past nor will tolerate any hurdle in this respect in future, the Governor said.

The Governor further pointed out that fortunately our

youth have become fully conscious of the nefarious tactics of the enemies of

our country and he can say with complete confidence that they would continue

their effective role in maintenance of peace and stability as well as bringing

development and prosperity in the area.

Later on the governor gave away Champions trophy to the winner team and

also delivered prizes to the players who have competed with distinctions during

the FATA Super League matches.