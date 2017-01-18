Governor inaugurates BS Education Block at Peshawar varsity

PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer
Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said that societies are governed by laws, rules, regulations, customs and traditions.
In the modern world, it is the educational institutions which act as
an effective source of distributing knowledge; promoting awareness; developing understanding and strengthening the systems.
He was addressing as a chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the
BS Education Block at the Institute of Education and Research of the University of Peshawar. Beside others, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof: Dr. Rasul Jan, deans of the Faculties and a large number
of students were present on the occasion.
The Governor said that a large number of educational institutions,
springing up throughout the province and FATA.
All these he added, are in fact the off shoots of the University of
Peshawar. While the existence of quality institutions working across the province, he added, reflects a situation of great satisfaction, yet it
also generates challenges as well, since achieving a mile stone is a difficult task but to maintaining the standard, is considered a challenge
of bigger magnitude.
He said this institute, dealing the core responsibility of training
and educating the mid level lots of teaching community, bears the key role of ensuring provision of quality new entrants to every institution of higher learning. If they are well nourished, educated and trained.
The Governor said, the universities reap the benefits, if not, their
ranking is affected. He said, hundreds and thousands of youth have been groomed and educated from the University of Peshawar till now and the enrolments are increasing every year.
The Governor further said that the new academic block at this
Institute is a good addition at the campus. This Institute he ensured
the confidence will materialize the expectations and become a productive arm of the education system of the province.
“I wish this addition in the infrastructure facilities at the campus
should lead to a big change in the time to come.”
APP/adl/adn
16:36/17:37/17:37
20170118 : TAG = DEB : IBD No. = 200
Governor inaugurates BS Education Block at Peshawar varsity
PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer