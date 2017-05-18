Return of SWA TDPs to their native areas completed: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said repatriated process of the TDPs (Temporary Displaced People) of the South Waziristan Agency (SWA) has been completed.

He said this while addressing the elders of Mehsud tribesmen during his visit to South Waziristan Agency on Thursday.

The governor said that return of the 140,000 TDPs families was not an easy task but it was all made possible due to efforts of the military and civil institutions.

“Our brethren from FATA left their homes in the best national interests and ensuring security of the country and the entire nation will always remember their sacrifices with great pride and honour”, the governor said.

Referring to the reconstruction and rehabilitation process, the governor said that government has launched multi-purpose development packages which are being implemented at the cost of billion of rupees.

On the occasion, governor announced a special package of Rs 500 million to provide drinking water facilities and roads in far flung areas of the agency. He also approved establishment of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital at Sara Rogha.

Senator Maulana Saleh Shah Qureshi, GOC 9 Division, Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakriya, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Fida Wazir, Political Agent, Zafar ul Islam and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.