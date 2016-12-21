Governor highlights importance of youth for better future of nation

PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said that youth were the future builders of a nation and their proper education and training must be ensured.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Khyber Peace Games-2016 at Landi Kotal in Khyber Agency.

The Governor also performed the ground breaking ceremony of a stadium at Landi Kotal costing Rs 22 million.

He also announced approval for construction of a gymnasium on the same premises.

MNA, Haji Shahji Gul Afridi, tribal elders, senior officials of FATA Secretariat and students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described Khyber Peace Games-2016, a pleasant development and said that it was a fine message of changed situation in tribal areas.

He desired to hold similar sports activities in entire FATA.

KP Governor urged tribal elders to concentrate proper education of their children

adding “It is also the best contribution which one can make for ensuring better future of coming generations”.

He also stressed authorities to allocate maximum possible resources for promotion of sports in FATA.