Governor directs SNGPL to expedite work on ongoing projects

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra directed SNGPL to expedite work on ongoing projects of gas provision and start work in those areas which are still deprived of gas in NA-3 and NA-4 constituencies.

The Governor also directed the concerned officials to resolve issue of

low gas pressure during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a high level meeting here at Governor House, he

directed the managing director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Lahore Amjad Latif, General Manager Peshawar Arbab Saqib and Chief Engineer Peshawar to complete the ongoing projects especially in Dara Adam Khel, FATA, Peshawar and Mardan on war footing basis.

He said that the government has strong desire to provide gas and other basic facilities to the people without any delay.

The delegates of SNGPL briefed the Governor on ongoing projects and

mentioned that work will be soon started on Kandi Kalukhel, Budhni, Rano Garhi, Mia Gujjar and Landi Daudzai of Peshawar district for provision of gas as soon as possible and pending plans should be completed soon.