QUETTA, Aug 8 (APP): Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai
Tuesday briefed President Mamnoon Hussain about the ongoing development projects and the measures for maintaining peace in province her at the
Governor House.
President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his satisfaction ongoing progress
of schemes.
He hoped that completion of different continuing projects including,
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring prosperity
in Balochistan.
Earlier on his arrival at the Governor House, the President was
presented guard of honour by Balochistan Police.
Besides the governor, provincial ministers, Inspector General of
Police Ahsan Mehboob and senior official were also present on the occasion.
Governor briefs President on on-going projects in Balochistan
QUETTA, Aug 8 (APP): Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai