Governor briefs President on on-going projects in Balochistan

QUETTA, Aug 8 (APP): Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai

Tuesday briefed President Mamnoon Hussain about the ongoing development projects and the measures for maintaining peace in province her at the

Governor House.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his satisfaction ongoing progress

of schemes.

He hoped that completion of different continuing projects including,

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring prosperity

in Balochistan.

Earlier on his arrival at the Governor House, the President was

presented guard of honour by Balochistan Police.

Besides the governor, provincial ministers, Inspector General of

Police Ahsan Mehboob and senior official were also present on the occasion.