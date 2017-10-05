Governor Balochistan visits Pakistani High Commission, London

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on

Thursday visited the Pakistani High Commission in London on Thursday.

On his arrival, the Governor was received by Syed Ibne Abbas, the

Pakistan High Commissioner to London, said a press release.

The Governor gave an overview of the importance of Balochistan in

terms of economic opportunities and huge land mass.

He also gave an update on the economic development and improved law

and order situation in the province.

The Governor stated that with the initiation of the development

projects in Balochistan under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the people of the province will prosper.

He also shared his perspective on how Gwadar Port could bring about

regional economic and trade integration for the benefit of all regional

countries.

The Governor called upon the officers to serve the country through

good governance and better management of resources.

The High Commissioner thanked the Governor for visiting the High

Commission and sharing his valuable thoughts on the uplift of Balochistan, which indeed enlightened the officers of the Mission.