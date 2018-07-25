Governor asks people to come out, cast their vote

KARACHI, Jul 25 (APP):Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair exercise his right to vote at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Model School Wednesday, with the confidence that democratic norms would be safeguarded by each and every stakeholder.

Talking to media, outside the polling station, he said the

elections 2018 being held at a crucial juncture would prove to be a

milestone in the ongoing process of country’s development and

prosperity.

Sindh Governor said all political parties have been provided

equal opportunities to run their election campaigns in Karachi without

any distinction.

“Role played by law enforcing agencies for maintaining peace in

the metropolis is highly commendable,” he said.

Governor Muhammad Zubair on the occasion urged all the

registered voters of the country to necessarily cast their vote so

that government of their choice may assume power and country could be

run in accordance to their aspirations.

He said the government that would be formed consequent to a

transparent and peaceful electioneering process will have as eries of

challenges including that of improving the structure of basic

facilities.