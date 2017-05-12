Governor asks foreign missions to help softening of travel advisory

KARACHI, May 12 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has urged the foreign missions and international investors to play their role in issuance of a positive travel advisory for Pakistan by their respective governments.

Addressing here on Friday a session organized by Citizen – Police Liaison Committee for officials of foreign consulates in Karachi, he said improved situation in terms of law and order as well as political stability in Pakistan in general and its economic hub “Karachi” must be duly communicated to the world.

Representatives of American Business Council, Pakistan Business Council Overseas’ Investors and Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on the occasion alongwith diplomats from USA, UAE,

Russia, China, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain etc.

“There is marked difference in the present day situation as compared to what it was in 2013,” said the Sindh Governor reiterating that fresh vistas of investment and opportunities are opening up at fast pace in the Sindh province itself.

Karachi, the port city that holds its own geographical significant in the region is now one of the safest cities, in particular context of what it used to be some time ago, he said and referred to private investments pouring in the metropolis.

Sindh Governor said an active private sector has opened new employment opportunities in Karachi that has resulted in an extremely

positive impact on the social, cultural and recreational aspects of its public life.

He also referred to growing stability of stock exchange coupled with increasing presence of multi-national companies and businesses coupled with several mega developments projects underway here.

CPLC Chief, Zubiar Habib gave a detailed briefing about the institution and its responsibilities.