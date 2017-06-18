Governor announces support to NGO working for potable water in slums, remote areas

KARACHI, June 18 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has
announced to extend all possible support to a local NGO working on
installation of a network of RO plants so as to provide potable water
to the inhabitants of slums and remote areas across the country.
Talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare International Trust
led by Maulana Bashir Farooqi, he said government as well as people
are indebted to philanthropists and relevant organizations working
genuinely and with absolute sincerity to meet basic needs of resource-
less sections.
Assuring that, he in his individual capacity too was committed to
support the cause, Sindh Governor said the aspiration to serve people
selflessly is a blessing that needed to be streamlined.
He appreciated that Saylani Trust was also working for economic
empowerment of the downtrodden people besides working in health,
education and provision for basic necessities as clean water.
The delegation that also included Muhammad Yousuf Lakhani, Amjad
Chamadia, Muhammad Ghizal and Rafiq Suleiman informed the Governor
that their organization was serving in 63 different sectors.
“Our focus is on marginalized sections with equal attention
towards poverty stricken people based in remote parts of the country,”
said Maulana Bashir Farooqui,
It was claimed that Saylani Welfare International Trust ensures
regular audit of its accounts enhancing public confidence in terms of
donation collection as well as transparent use of the same.
The delegation mentioned that Information Technology
Laboratories have already been established in Karachi and Faisalabad
while more are planned to be set up in other cities.
